By Teresa Ristow

Locals will recognize familiar brews at Steamboat Springs’ newest coffee joint — Steamboat Coffee House.

The bright, cozy coffee house opened in mid-December at the former location of The Ristretto, downstairs at 635 Lincoln Ave., and is now brewing Steaming Bean coffee seven days per week.

The shop is co-owned by Scott Harkins and Clark Davidson, the latter of whom was a former co-owner of Steaming Bean, the coffee shop that operated in the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today