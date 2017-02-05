By Teresa Ristow

Steamboat Springs residents and visitors can expect to see every type of weather this week, with forecasts calling for periods of sun, rain and snow.

Warm winter temperatures are expected to continue, with a mix of rain and snow in the valley and snowfall in the mountains, according to Sunday forecasts.

After a sunny Super Bowl Sunday afternoon, snow could hit Mount Werner by Monday afternoon, according to a forecast by Steamboat Springs meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today