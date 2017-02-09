By Audrey Dwyer

For a few heart-stopping, exhilarating minutes on stage, dancers are exposed, vulnerable and subject to audience interpretations.

But what is it about moving our bodies to a song we love? Why do we fixate on perfection? Why put ourselves through the physical fatigue and strain on the body?

Perhaps dancers are dedicated to this performance art for the rush they get from performing on stage, for the physical fitness, or maybe, for mental clarity — an …read more

