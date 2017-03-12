By Teresa Ristow

Steamboat Digs Dogs volunteers spent Sunday afternoon collecting, weighing and disposing of dog waste at parks around town in an effort they hope will reduce the community’s “carbon pawprint.”

The cleanup took place at five popular recreation areas for dogs and was the first event of its kind organized by Steamboat Dig Dogs, a new dog advocacy group formed in fall 2016.

“It was an unbelievable success, and we only scratched the surface,” said volunteer Laura Brewer, …read more

