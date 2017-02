By Joel Reichenberger

No one’s been quite as successful as Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club moguls skier Kenzie Radway was earlier this month at a trio of freestyle skiing events in Telluride.

The young Steamboat bumps skier bounced her way to first in all three events, twice in individual events and, for good measure, once in a dual moguls event.

Though none quite match up to Radway’s, the club’s moguls skiers have enjoyed an abundance of strong results in recent …read more

