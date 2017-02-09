By Joel Reichenberger

Thursday wasn’t the day for the Steamboat Springs High School girls basketball team.

The Sailors hung tight in the first half but couldn’t keep up in the second and lost at home to Glenwood Springs 46-23.

Steamboat was led in the game by senior Kady Look, who scored eight points. Raya Duryea had seven.

Tatum Peterson scored 12 points to lead Glenwood, while Maddie Bolitho scored 11.

Steamboat trailed 5-4 after the first quarter, then 19-12 at half. The …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today