By John F. Russell

A 3-2 win over the Kansas City Storm Sunday afternoon in Eagle helped Steamboat’s U19 girls hockey team skate to its first tournament title of the season, and the team’s coach is optimistic the showing could be a sign of things to come.

“I think this is the kind of result that can set the tone for the rest of the season,” coach Paul Mitchell said. “If we finish strong, we can still make the playoffs. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today