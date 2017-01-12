By Joel Reichenberger

The days, times and locations for the Steamboat Springs High School basketball teams’ games against Glenwood Springs have been flipped to accommodate both finals testing in Glenwood and the Snowcoming activities and dance in Steamboat Springs.

Steamboat will now travel on Tuesday to play at Glenwood Springs. The junior varsity will begin play at 4 p.m. and the varsity at 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood, meanwhile, will play in Steamboat on Feb. 9. The games will begin at 5 …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today