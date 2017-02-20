Trampoline bungee jumpers along with downhill bikers and uphill hikers will have to wait until June 30 to take advantage of summer operations at Steamboat Ski Area while the mountain’s 30-year-old gondola is updated.

The news, announced Monday by Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp., came as a surprise so soon after Intrawest, Steamboat’s parent company, announced in early February the company’s capital improvement plan for its resorts for 2017. Steamboat appeared to be left out …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today