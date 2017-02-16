By Tom Ross

After the first 13 days of February, Steamboat Springs is on pace to set some all-time mild temperature records, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

Meteorologist Dennis Phillips said Thursday the average daily low temperature of 24.1 degrees here through Feb. 13 compares to the historic average minimum for this month of 6.5 degrees.

“You guys have pretty much blown that out of the water,” Phillips said.

