By Joel Reichenberger

The Steamboat Springs High School Nordic skiing team bumped its list of state-qualified athletes up to 17 last weekend after an event at Maloit Park in Minturn.

The event started with 2.6-kilometers of Classic skiing, which determined the starting order for another 2.6K of skate skiing.

Loren Requist, Aubrey Rohde and Shilo Lottes all qualified for state, to be held Feb. 23 and 24 in Steamboat Springs, thanks to the state skiing portion of the event. …read more

