By Joel Reichenberger

The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team wrapped up its regular season with a big win Friday, knocking off Summit 5-0 at home in Howelsen Ice Arena.

As has been the case all season for the Sailors, the scoring was spread out. Jack Bender, Andrew Mitchell, Cisco Delliquadri, Peter Wharton and Grant McNamara each scored a goal in the game.

The Sailors led 2-0 after the first period, then poured in three more goals in the third …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today