By Joel Reichenberger

It was uncomfortable, Steamboat Springs moguls skier Avital Shimko said, but the best kind of uncomfortable.

1 Mogan Schild, 84.40

2 Avital Shimko, 80.52

3 Jaelin Kauf, 80.47

4 Tess Johnson, 79.75

5 Lane Stoltzner, 76.24

6 Heidi Kloser, 76.07

7 Elizabeth O’Connell, 75.22

8 Lulu Shaffer, 72.23

9 Hallee Ray, 71.34

10 Gabriella Fisher, 71.07

11 Katie Coyne, 70.87

12 Aurora Amundsen, 67.81

13 Madison Hogg, 66.67

14 Elissa Cole, 61.54

15 Hannah Miles, 54.88

16 KC Oakley, 46.44

Via:: Steamboat Today