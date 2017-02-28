By Matt Stensland

Residents have the opportunity to go back to school and learn about the complexities of police work in Steamboat Springs.

Applications are being accepted until March 14 for the inaugural Citizens’ Police Academy at the Steamboat Springs Police Department.

The goal of the academy is to enhance the community’s knowledge about local law enforcement, their duties and responsibilities as well as its public safety programs and services.

Creating the Citizens’ Police Academy was a goal Chief Cory Christensen …read more

