By Joel Reichenberger

A huge defensive performance lifted the Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse team to one of its best wins in years Saturday.

The squad pulled out a 6-2 win on the road at Thompson Valley, which was previously undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the state in the most recent chsaanow.com poll.

“It means a lot,” Steamboat coach Jay Lattimore said. “Just based on what their record was and a couple of the close losses we’ve …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today