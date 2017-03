By Scott Franz

It took only a few hours Saturday for the Yee-Haw Hill at Saddleback Ranch to morph from a great snow tubing hill to a water park.

“We opened at 10 a.m., and by about 12:30 or 1 o’clock, we were letting people go down for free with the chance they would get wet at the bottom,” Saddleback’s Luanna Iacovetto said. “We’re done tubing for the season.”

Above average temperatures and a lack of any substantial March snowfall …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today