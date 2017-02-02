By Frances Hohl/For Steamboat Today

“Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making plans.” — John Lennon

For Missy Borden, life kept relegating her artistic dreams to the back burner … a shattering car accident in high school, escaping with alcohol and drugs, an unplanned pregnancy in college, motherhood, marriage, laundry.

“The way I parent is very similar to the way I paint,” said the quiet but thoughtful Steamboat Springs mother/stepmother of four.

“I sort of let everything happen and deal …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today