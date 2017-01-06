By Kari Dequine Harden/For Steamboat Today

In a first of its kind collaboration between the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra and the Holy Name Catholic Church, a special holiday concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday. It’s free and open to the public.

For the orchestra, it is an opportunity to share their “world-class music with the Steamboat community” in a unique venue that is accessible to all.

For Father Ernest Bayer, described as a “driving force” behind the collaboration, it is an opportunity …read more

