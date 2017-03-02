By Joel Reichenberger

The U.S. Open has been kind to Steamboat Springs snowboarders in the past.

Taylor Gold’s a former champ, and both Arielle Gold and Matt Ladley have posted high results there.

They won’t get the chance this year.

Competing at the annual Burton-sponsored event in Vail, all three riders failed to crack through Thursday’s semifinals competition.

On the women’s side, Arielle Gold came up eighth, two spots shy of making the six-rider field for Saturday’s finals. Her best run was …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today