By Tom Ross

Powered by back-to-back months with more than 100 inches of snowfall at the summit of Storm Peak on Steamboat Ski Area, skiers and riders have enjoyed 26 powder days since the mountain opened for the season on Nov. 23, 2016.

Technically, a powder day is recorded when 4 inches of fresh snow is reported to have fallen at the summit on the morning snow report in the preceding 24 hours.

The number of days through …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today