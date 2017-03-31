By Tom Ross

While the national news about the future of Sears Holding Corp. is grim, the owners of the Hometown Sears store in Steamboat Springs emphasize their store, located in Central Park Plaza, is locally owned and operates under a different corporate parent than Sears Holding Corp., which is reportedly teetering on the edge of bankruptcy.

“We’re not Sears; we’re a Sears Hometown store,” Jim Hansen said March 31. He and co-owner Kevin Sankey purchased the business in …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today