By Scott Franz

The Arnold Barn is poised to be saved by the industry that took over the landscape surrounding it.

On Tuesday night, the Steamboat Springs City Council gave an initial nod to a proposal that would result in the 89-year-old barn being stabilized and gifted to Steamboat Ski Area.

The proposal would bring a friendly ending to a legal battle that is being closely watched by community members who are trying to save a reminder of this city’s …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today