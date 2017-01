By Tom Ross

Steamboat Ski Area reported reaching 102 inches of snowfall at the summit of Mount Werner in the month of January, resulting in back-to-back months that topped the century mark.

The outcome of the race to 100 inches at mid-mountain is still in play, but the weather forecast for Jan. 27 to 30 calls for increasing sunshine.

The ski area tallied 107 inches of snow at the summit in December 2016, and January had produced 93.25 inches of …read more

