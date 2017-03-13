By Scott Franz

Steamboat Ski Area’s decision to hike the prices of senior ski passes has left some of the area’s most loyal skiers fuming.

The $699 seniors will pay for a 2017-18 season pass represents a 40-percent, or $200, increase from the 2015-16 ski season’s $499 price tag.

By comparison, the early-bird price of an adult ski pass has gone up only 9.5 percent, from $1,049 to $1,149, in the same two-year period.

<inline type="text" title="Steamboat Ski Area season pass …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today