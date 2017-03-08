By Scott Franz

Steamboat Ski Area has submitted a proposal in response to the city of Steamboat Springs’ call for a new Howelsen Hill Ski Area operator.

City officials made the announcement late Tuesday night and said they would be reviewing the bid in the coming days.

Details about the proposal weren’t immediately provided, and City Council members haven’t yet seen the bid.

City officials have in recent months been seeking a new operator who can maximize revenues and minimize expenses.

Via:: Steamboat Today