By Joel Reichenberger

One finish nearly a year ago in Steamboat Springs was partially responsible for fueling Lane Stoltzner’s desire to stick with freestyle moguls skiing this season. She placed third in that race — the national championship — her best result of the season and maybe her best in several seasons.

That result wasn’t enough to keep Stoltzner on the U.S. Ski Team — a case of too little, too late — but a strong showing this week …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today