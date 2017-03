By Joel Reichenberger

A group of Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club U14 and U16 Alpine skiers took care of one final bit of business Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Breckenridge before some of those skiers will head this week to the national championships in Sugarloaf, Maine.

The squad competed in the final event of the SYNC Cup series and came away with some top results.

The team was never better than it was on the boys side of a slalom …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today