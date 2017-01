By Joel Reichenberger

Rob Bohlmann has seen the ideas come and go.

There was potential in 2007 for a recreational facility to include room for Bohlmann’s Steamboat Soccer Club to workout, but that plan went down in flames with nearly 80 percent of a city-wide vote.

There have been big plans and small in the years since, but they’ve all met the same end. A proposed fieldhouse at Steamboat Springs Middle School didn’t quite come together in 2014, and …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today