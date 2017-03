By John F. Russell

On the ski hill, Steamboat Winter Sports Club racers Cooper Puckett and Jordan Simon appear to be fierce rivals, but it only take a few minutes watching them outside the finish area to realize they’re more than that — they’re good friends.

On Friday, the two top racers helped the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club sweep the final events of the USSA Rocky Central U14 Alpine Skiing Championships at Howelsen Hill.

Via:: Steamboat Today