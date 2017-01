By John F. Russell

Things are about to get a lot more serious inside the Kelly Meek Gymnasium.

On Jan. 10, the Steamboat Springs boys and girls basketball teams will shift gears as the Battle Mountain Huskies come to town for the first league games of the 2016-17 season. The early game begins at 6 p.m. and will feature the Steamboat girls basketball team (0-8), which is on the hunt for its first win of the season against Battle …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today