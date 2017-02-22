By Scott Franz

The Steamboat Springs City Council’s recent discussion about revising a public art policy was a painting, it would have been a very splattered Jackson Pollock, not a neat, easy to understand Winslow Homer.

“They are really all over the place,” government programs manager Winnie DelliQuadri said of the council members’ views on a proposal to update the city’s public art policy.

The City Council is currently weighing the possibility of ending a moratorium that has prevented new …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today