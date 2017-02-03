By Scott Franz

Only two residents have applied to replace Steamboat Springs City Councilman Tony Connell ahead of next week’s application deadline.

The city’s elected officials are hoping more applicants who live in District 1 will step forward in the next few days for a chance to serve.

Residents in the district, which includes most of the downtown area and runs from Fifth Street to the western city limits, still have until 5 p.m. Feb. 7 to turn in an …read more

