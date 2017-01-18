By Scott Franz

Steamboat Springs City Council members have different views on the city’s controversial new PR tactic of having a public relations manager manufacture quotes for city leaders in news releases.

While most of the council members say they won’t let quotes be written for them, some supported the practice.

“I don’t have such a problem with it,” Councilman Tony Connell said. “I think a professional person is much clearer than I am. I’m just not that articulate. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today