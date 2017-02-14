By Scott Franz

The Steamboat Springs City Council thinks a developer’s latest water proposal for new neighborhoods on the west side of town still is too risky for the community and its taxpayers.

But the council has resolved to try and keep the housing proposal afloat in the coming weeks through some negotiations. And the developer is committed to looking into how to further minimize any risk the council is concerned about.

“I’d like to see something move forward but …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today