By Scott Franz

The Steamboat Springs City Council is not ready to sign a check for a new aircraft hangar at Bob Adams Field to accommodate planes that are passing through.

“The city has a long history of jumping into business opportunities and then saying ‘maybe we shouldn’t have done that,’” Councilman Scott Ford said.

The city on Tuesday proposed spending $310,000 on a new hangar at the municipal airport to house transient aircraft.

Via:: Steamboat Today