By Scott Franz

Steamboat Springs residents who want to serve on the City Council have until Feb. 7 to apply for a chance to be appointed for the job.

An application is available at the end of this story.

Applicants must live in District 1, which generally includes the downtown area west of Fifth Street and the western city limits.

The new council member will replace Tony Connell, who is stepping down on Feb. 14 because of demands at work. …read more

