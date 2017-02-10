By Scott Franz

The Steamboat Springs City Council and a developer interested in building new neighborhoods in west Steamboat will see if they can tread the water issue together on Tuesday night.

Assuming a new water tank is built as planned on the west side of town, city officials say Steamboat could accommodate the 450-housing unit without spending millions of dollars to tap into the Elk River.

But they note that the water would have to come from Fish Creek, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today