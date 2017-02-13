By Scott Franz

It might be better than an episode of “The Bachelor.”

The Steamboat Springs City Council will spend the final hours of Valentine’s Day speed dating with nine residents who are vying for a chance to join the group on the dais.

Sarah Braat: Massage therapist, former owner of Karma Bar and Lounge

Paul Hebert: Engineering/management consultant, retired international civil servant

Matthew Helm: Teacher at Steamboat Springs Middle School, former Routt County Sheriff’s …read more

