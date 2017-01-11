By Scott Franz

The Steamboat Springs City Council does not appear to be willing to buy another piece of property on Yampa Street that some community members have eyed as another riverside park with a new pedestrian bridge.

Council President Walter Magill said the city has higher priorities downtown.

“This investment isn’t the best investment of the city’s funds,” Magill said.

But some council members appear open to the possibility of at least purchasing a trail and bridge easement on the …read more

