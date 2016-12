By John F. Russell

The ending may not have been what the Steamboat Springs High School hockey team wanted in its first home game of the 2016-17 season, but it couldn’t have been more thrilling for the fans who came out to watch the game.

“We got off to a slow start, but the kids really stepped up and came around, and I think we gave them a heck of a game,” first-year coach Ernie Thiel said.

The …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today