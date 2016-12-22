By Jim Patterson

Residents and visitors looking to celebrate the holidays in Steamboat Springs are invited to a special Christmas Eve service, hosted by Steamboat Bible Church and scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 at Olympian Hall at Howelsen Hill.

According to Dave Tyree, church pastor, the congregation has been hosting the Christmas Eve service for more than two decades.

"I've been doing it for the past six years, ever since I came, and I understand it's been going

