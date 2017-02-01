By John F. Russell

Nordic ski coach Brian Tate wasn’t surprised Wednesday afternoon when he learned that Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club skier Wyatt Gebhardt had raced into the top-20 at the FIS Nordic Junior & U23 World Skiing Championships, which are taking place this week in Park City, Utah.

But Tate continued to be impressed by the 17-year-old skier, who just seems to keep getting better.

“This was by far the best World Junior Championship result we (any Winter Sports …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today