By Teresa Ristow

Researcher Dr. Rachel Hardeman believes structural racism is directly linked to many health inequities among different races and groups of people in the United States.

She thinks an example of this has taken place in Flint, Michigan, a city with a population that is nearly 60 percent African-American and spent the past two years facing a significant water quality crisis.

What: Health Equity Learning Series presentation

When: 6 to 9 p.m. …read more

