By Teresa Ristow

While other college students were spending their fall term listening to lectures and cramming for tests, Jackson Perry was earning his credits in the remote wilderness of Patagonia.

The 2014 Steamboat Springs High School graduate spent 80 days during fall term on a wilderness expedition with Wyoming-based outdoor semester organization NOLS, earning a wilderness first aid certification and learning survival skills while on a nonstop adventure.

“We were learning what to do on our own …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today