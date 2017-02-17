The staff and faculty of Steamboat Springs High School would like to share with the community that we are taking the current events related to hate crimes in our workplace very seriously.
We hope you are aware that our administration is thoroughly investigating every lead to find out who is/are the perpetrators of these despicable acts. Each incident has been reported to the Steamboat Springs Police Department. We support and trust our administrators and know they …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
