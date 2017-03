By Teresa Ristow

Sandy, Danny, the T-Birds, Pink Ladies and dozens of others have spent the last two months rehearsing for Steamboat Springs High School’s production of “Grease,” with shows this weekend and next.

What: Steamboat Springs High School production of “Grease”

Where: SSHS, 45 E. Maple St.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, March 24 and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25 and 6 p.m. Friday, March 21 and Saturday, April 1

Tickets: $20 for reserved seating, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today