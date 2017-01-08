By Teresa Ristow

Two Steamboat Springs High School seniors learned last week they’d earned nominations for U.S. military academies from U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton.

Charlie Harrington received a nomination from Tipton for the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Grant Janka earned Tipton’s recommendation for acceptance into the U.S. Naval Academy.

The recommendations put the seniors one step closer to acceptance into the respective academies, which are higher education institutions for prospective military members.

Tuition is covered for students …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today