By John F. Russell

The new year has been kind to the Steamboat Springs High School hockey program as the Sailors have collected two wins in two outings to begin 2017.

The squad will look to extend its winning streak this weekend with key league games Friday against Air Academy (2-4, 0-2) and Saturday against Liberty (4-5, 2-3).

The Sailors are currently in second place in the Pinnacle League with a 4-2-1 overall record. The team is 3-1 in league play …read more

