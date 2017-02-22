By Tom Ross

Steamboat Springs jazz guitarist Bill Martin wants to take his listeners on an emotional journey with his third CD, “Mr. Lucky.”

“The four emotions — happiness, sadness, fear and hope — you can create this with melody,” Martin said. “In a set list, I move between those emotions, so I try to take my listeners on an emotional journey.”

Unlike so many current jazz guitarists who are easiest to follow on streaming music channels, Martin does not …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today