By Scott Franz

All around town, there are signs the annual Texan migration to Steamboat Springs has begun.

Shiner Bock beer and Deep Eddy vodka are fully stocked and on sale at local liquor stores.

Cowboy hats have filled the lobby at the Sheraton Steamboat Resort.

And hundreds of kegs of beer are headed to music venues at the base of Steamboat Ski Area.

The 32nd MusicFest is this weekend, and the city is prepared to welcome the thousands of visitors and …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today